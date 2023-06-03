Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 40,373 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 872.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,373 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,236 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

