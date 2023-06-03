Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Altimmune worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 747,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altimmune by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 328,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 362,029 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $5,555,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $6,385,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Altimmune stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

