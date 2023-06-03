PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK opened at $5.86 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

