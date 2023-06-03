PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

