PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDI stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $22.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 7,376 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.