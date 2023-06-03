PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 3rd

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.26.
In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,764.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,564,891 shares in the company, valued at $67,377,791.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 142,514 shares of company stock worth $2,099,201 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
