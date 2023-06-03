PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

NRGX stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $315,723.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,642,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,360,962.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 142,514 shares of company stock worth $2,099,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

