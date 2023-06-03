PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

