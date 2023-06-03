PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGP stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

