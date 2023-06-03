PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
