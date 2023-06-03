Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RAFE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

