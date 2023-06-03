Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

EMB stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

