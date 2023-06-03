Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

