Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

