Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $384,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 192,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 182,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 163,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 85,228 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

