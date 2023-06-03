Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 174 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,063,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $42,932,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

