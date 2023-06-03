Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

