Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 778 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

BTI opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

