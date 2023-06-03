Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $700.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.