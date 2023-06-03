Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.50 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and $32,386.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00118338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00029821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

