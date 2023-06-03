Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

