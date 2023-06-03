Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Populous has a market cap of $2.35 million and $244,541.06 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

