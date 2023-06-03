Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

