Powerledger (POWR) Price Up 2% This Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

