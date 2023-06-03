Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 5,053 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,375.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,656,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
