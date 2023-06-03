Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Prologis by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,688 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Prologis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 166,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.