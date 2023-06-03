PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.13. 129,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 272,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Insider Activity at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.