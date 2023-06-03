Provident Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.0% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.58. 3,064,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.