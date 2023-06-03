Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,683 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $288.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.20. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

