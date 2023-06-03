Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 4,222 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

