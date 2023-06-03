Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.10, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.