PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Up 5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 57,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 58,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 194.50% and a negative return on equity of 158.35%.
PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
