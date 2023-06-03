PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Up 5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 57,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 58,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 194.50% and a negative return on equity of 158.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 253,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 28.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

