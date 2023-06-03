Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Lifted by Zacks Research

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

