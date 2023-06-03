Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $279.66 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $279.66 million and $22.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00009835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.38 or 0.06966335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,683,054 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

