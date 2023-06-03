Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.08

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $80.80 million and approximately $8,935.58 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00029732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.0791606 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,315.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

