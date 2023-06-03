Quantfury Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,845.43 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.06 or 0.00029794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $80.64 million and approximately $2,845.43 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.0791606 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,315.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

