Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $560.33 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.33 and approximately $20.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,054.68 or 1.00012437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.