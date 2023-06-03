QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6 %
QDEL opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
