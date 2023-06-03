Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $73,070.60 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.