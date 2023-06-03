Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,008.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,892 shares of company stock worth $2,740,969. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $26.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

