Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.57 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 210,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 140,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.60.

Rail Vision Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is 1.19.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

About Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

