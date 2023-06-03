Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.57 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 210,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 140,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is 1.19.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Rail Vision
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
