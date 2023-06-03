Raymond James Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $55.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

