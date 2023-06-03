Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Up 5.5%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLLMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

