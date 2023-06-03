ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,688.91

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $2,688.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00356111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

