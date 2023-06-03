Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%.

Reed’s Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.23 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94.

Get Reed's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.