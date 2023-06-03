Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

REGN stock opened at $739.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

