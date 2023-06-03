Relay Token Tops One Day Volume of $99.51 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Relay Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $99.51 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

