Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 697,257 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 394.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $100,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Trading Down 9.9 %

About Signature Bank

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

