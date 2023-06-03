Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 398,300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,343 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of Expedia Group worth $117,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

