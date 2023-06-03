Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.42% of DocuSign worth $158,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

